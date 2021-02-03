NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at Parnassus Manor in Westmoreland County. Two of those people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out Parnassus Manor on Main Street in New Kensington after 3:30 p.m.

A fire was reported on the second floor of the complex. When crews arrived, there was a fully-involved fire on an apartment on the second floor.

KDKA is told the person who lives in that apartment was in the facility at the time but not in the apartment.

The fire was contained to that apartment, though there is some smoke damage on the second floor.

#BREAKING: Three people were taken to the hospital, around 70 evacuated at the Parnassus Manor retirement home in New Kensington this afternoon. Fire chief says fire was contained to one apartment, but others have smoke damage. pic.twitter.com/topl4C35AQ — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) February 3, 2021

Crews contained the fire in about 30 minutes.

Around 70 residents were evacuated from the building but have started heading back in.

