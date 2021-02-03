By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol-related absences list.
According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Marino was added on Wednesday.
— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 3, 2021
The Penguins’ next game is Saturday against the Islanders after the team’s two games this week against the Devils were postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
