By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — As a winter storm made its way across the Pittsburgh area on Monday, one high school football coach saw it as an opportunity to do some good in the community.

With heavy snow blanketing the region, many schools canceled classes and extracurricular activities.

Penn Hills football coach Jon LeDonne announced on social media that lifting was canceled as a result of the inclement weather.

Lifting is canceled today due to inclement weather. Get out and shovel a neighbor’s sidewalk/driveway. @PH_Athletics @phqbclub — Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) February 1, 2021

With lifting canceled, LeDonne thought of a way for his players to get their workout in while also doing a good deed.

He said in a tweet to “get out and shovel a neighbor’s sidewalk/driveway.”

In an interview with KDKA’s Meghan Schiller, LeDonne said the idea came to him when he was thinking about his neighborhood and the number of people that may have had trouble shoveling.

He went on to discuss how it’s important for his players to connect with the community off of the field, and as LeDonne put it, “show them the player under the helmet.”

LeDonne did say that one former player gave him a little bit of grief, calling him “soft” and discussed the idea that there aren’t too many days off at Penn Hills.

Soft — Tank (@TankCinco) February 1, 2021

He wrapped up the interview by joking that the team’s next workout will likely be warmer and feature a bit more sweat.

LeDonne took over as the head coach at Penn Hills for the start of the 2017 season, leading the Indians to a PIAA 5A State Championship in 2018 with a 16-0 undefeated record.