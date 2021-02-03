By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,128 more cases of Coronavirus and 143 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 853,616 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,281 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 669 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22-28 stood at 9.3%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,955 deaths.

There are 3,662,502 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 2/3/21 at 12:00 am):

• 3,128 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 853,616 total cases statewide

• 21,955 deaths statewide

• 1,067,180 doses of vaccine have been administered (through 2/2/21) More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) February 3, 2021

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 63,621 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,250 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 75,871. Out of total deaths, 11,568 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,257 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

