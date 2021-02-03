By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 328 new Coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 184 are confirmed from 934 PCR tests. There are 144 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 years to 96 years with a median age of 40.

There have been 70,165 total cases and 4,473 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

There have been 836 total patients admitted to the ICU and 315 who have needed to go on a ventilator.

Of today’s 33 newly-reported deaths, four are from a backlog in December. The Health Department says the report includes dates of death ranging from Dec. 19 to Feb. 1.

The patients include two in their 50s, eight in their 60s, five in their 70s, eight in their 80s, nine in their 90s and one patient was over 100 yeas of age. Fourteen of these deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

This brings the county-wide death toll to 1,495.

