By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh VA will host a walk-in vaccine clinic for eligible senior veterans over the weekend.
The walk-in clinic will be hosted on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at its University Drive campus in Oakland.
Senior veterans age 65 and older who are registered for VA healthcare will be eligible for the vaccine.
Those who receive treatment at the VA or its outpatient clinics will also be eligible.
