PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A brand new store in our area is providing new clothing for the children of needy families.

The Salvation Army branch in Homewood-Brushton just launched the Blessings Boutique.

It provides children, ages 5 to 18, with clothing like jackets, pants, shirts and toiletries at no cost.

Organizers say clothing is important to a child’s self-confidence, especially at school.

“Self-esteem is really important in our community, especially in children. Providing them new clothes instead of hand-me-downs or items from the thrift store. That’s what this boutique is to help the children in this community,” Erin Perry, of the Salvation Army, said.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Blessings Boutique is open by appointment only. Families wanting to schedule an appointment can call the Salvation Army at 412-242-1434.

