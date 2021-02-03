LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Let’s face it: the big game isn’t the only thing fans will be watching during Super Bowl.

Even in the age of DVR, Super Bowl commercials are still among the highest-profile content on TV, usually featuring a bevy of celebrities.

Here’s a preview of some of the stars you can expect to see:

Michael B. Jordan – “Alexa’s New Body”

The ad for Amazon’s voice-recognition Alexa system centers on a woman who imagines if the product was personified by actor Michael B. Jordan.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey – Uber Eats

Two of TV’s most recognizable “Saturday Night Live” stars are reprising their roles as Wayne and Garth to pitch Uber Eats from the pair’s familiar living room backdrop.

Lenny Kravitz – “Heartbeat Billionaire”

Belgian brewer Stella Artois will shine the spotlight on Grammy-winning singer Lenny Kravitz for its inspirational spot that has the tagline, “We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats. That makes you a billionaire.”

Matthew McConaughey – “Doritos 3D”

“Alright, alright, alright”. Doritos is hoping to sell its new version of the brand’s popular flavored triangle chip by flying a kite that looks like Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey. Or something like that.