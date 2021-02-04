CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"You deserve every bit of this and so much more, Love you Momma," Highsmith said.
Filed Under:Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith surprised his mother with a new car.

(Photo Credit: Alex Highsmith/Instagram)

In a video posted to his social media accounts on Thursday, Highsmith’s mom is overcome with emotion after seeing her car.

“You deserve every bit of this and so much more, Love you Momma,” the caption said.

The Steelers drafted Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He took on a larger role after Bud Dupree suffered a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 48 tackles and 2 sacks.