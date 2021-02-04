By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith surprised his mother with a new car.
In a video posted to his social media accounts on Thursday, Highsmith’s mom is overcome with emotion after seeing her car.
“You deserve every bit of this and so much more, Love you Momma,” the caption said.
You deserve every bit of this and so much more, Love you Momma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kl6BBzkwdj
— Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) February 5, 2021
The Steelers drafted Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He took on a larger role after Bud Dupree suffered a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 48 tackles and 2 sacks.