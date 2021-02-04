By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department’s hotline for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments at their clinic in Monroeville has been overrun shortly after opening at noon.

The phone line opened at noon today, Thursday, Feb. 4, for senior citizens, age 65 and older, who don’t have internet access or are having trouble setting up an appointment online.

However, there are now dozens of reports about people not being able to get through when dialing the 211 number.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs says the “211 lines are overrun and people are having difficulty getting through” due to the “sheer volume of people calling the line to register by phone.”

She says they will have an update on the situation later today.

According to the Health Department, only 750 spots are available over the next two weeks in Monroeville. Once those fill up, the hotline will no longer take phone calls for scheduling appointments.

The 211 hotline is in partnership with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a news release, “Navigating the online registration can be a challenge for some of our county’s seniors, and vaccinating this group is a top priority for the Health Department. The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has been a great partner throughout the pandemic, and I am happy they are able to help the Health Department and our seniors register for vaccine appointments.”

Other vaccine providers in Allegheny County have separate registration systems. The 211 numbers is only for appointments at the Monroeville COVID-19 vaccination center.

County health officials say those seniors calling 211 for an appointment will be asked for an email address or cellphone number. They are not required, but will be helpful for receiving reminders.

For those without an email or cellphone, the Health Department says instructions will be provided on when to contact 211 to schedule their second dose appointment.

The United Way’s 211 hotline is also providing 24-hour support to anyone with questions or concerns about coronavirus.

More information can be found on the Allegheny County Health Department’s Coronavirus Vaccine information page at this link.