TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KDKA) — The Super Bowl is Sunday night on KDKA, and if you do not want to root for Tom Brady, there are still reasons to cheer on Tampa Bay.

Former Steelers Larry Foote and Antwaan Randle El are on Tampa Bay’s coaching staff but another reason is local high school and college product Jordan Whitehead.

The Beaver County native is ready to step on the big stage as a starting defensive back. He is one of 10 members of Tampa Bay’s organization with ties to western Pennsylvania.

“It’s like home here,” he said. “There are a lot of Pittsburgh connections. Growing up, watching guys like coach Randle El, that is who I grew up to.”

After a stellar high school career at Central Valley, he went on to play football for the Pitt Panthers. During his time in Oakland, he became friends with Steelers running back James Conner. The two remain close.

“Talking to James a couple of days ago, he is excited for me. We talked about moments like this all the time,” Whitehead said. “He is really pushing me to be great.”

Conner isn’t the only motivator Whitehead credits with helping him. Whitehead is grateful for his western Pennsylvania backing. He said win or lose, he will never forget where he came from.

“It’s a blessing to be putting on for the hometown, Pitt, my high school, everybody back home,” Whitehead said.