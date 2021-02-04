SANDY LAKE, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s a law enforcement presence at the home of a Mercer County mother of eight suspected of playing a role in the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Rachel Powell’s Sandy Lakes home Thursday afternoon.

Powell can clearly be seen in videos taking a battering ram to the Capitol in the Jan. 6 assault, and though the FBI has posted pictures of her seeking the public’s help, it still has still not officially confirmed they are of Powell, who is now nowhere to be found.

Help the #FBI identify this woman who allegedly unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, submit a tip to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. When providing a tip on any of the below photos, please refer to photograph 110. https://t.co/QkV52OYdZ2 @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/iANB6bZ96z — FBI (@FBI) January 17, 2021

She’s become known as the lady with the bullhorn, seeming to have knowledge of the Capitol Buildings floor plan, instructing insurrectionists where to go.

Powell has not returned KDKA’s text messages, but in an interview from an undisclosed location, Powell confirmed to the New Yorker magazine that she is the infamous lady with the bullhorn seen giving detailed information of the Capitol layout to the rioters inside.

She is of special concern to federal investigators because she appears to have advanced knowledge of building, indicating pre-planning of the assault but she denies this in the New Yorker piece.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.