By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An Ohio Township police office is credited with likely saving the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child last week.
The woman had been shot several times as she was driving on Ohio River Boulevard and then crashed nearby.
Ohio Township Police Officer Kevin Boyd, a Marine Corps veteran, and Purple Heart recipient was first on scene and maintained the woman’s airway, packed her wounds, and reduced the bleeding until medics arrived.
Police are still looking for the suspected shooter, Roderick Ferguson.
A woman was also charged for lying, her name is Madeline Filotei.