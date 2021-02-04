CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture released restaurant enforcement actions for January 25-31, 2021.

Enforcement actions were taken following customer complaints of restaurants not following social distancing, mask requirements, and occupancy limits.

Between January 25-31, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Safety performed 66 inspections, 25 of which were complaint-driven.

Inspectors ordered three restaurants to close after it was learned they were violating the COVID-19 mitigation orders put in place by the health department.

Among those ordered to close was VFW #7812 on Water Street in West Newton, Westmoreland County.

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website.