CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 313 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 208 are confirmed from 1,230 PCR tests. There are 105 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 96 years with a median age of 42.

There have been 70,478 total cases and 4,575 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

There have been 838 total patients admitted to the ICU and 316 who have needed to go on a ventilator.

Today’s newly-reported death is associated with a long-term care facility. The patients date of death was recorded on Jan. 30.

This brings the county-wide death toll to 1,496.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: