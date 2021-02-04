By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 313 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 208 are confirmed from 1,230 PCR tests. There are 105 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 96 years with a median age of 42.

There have been 70,478 total cases and 4,575 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

There have been 838 total patients admitted to the ICU and 316 who have needed to go on a ventilator.

Today’s newly-reported death is associated with a long-term care facility. The patients date of death was recorded on Jan. 30.

This brings the county-wide death toll to 1,496.

Since March 14, there have been 70,478 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 4,575 hospitalizations and 1,496 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 4, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: