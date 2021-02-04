By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police were called to the Pittsburgh Airport after TSA agents spotted a passenger with a gun.
County police say TSA screeners saw a .380 caliber handgun in a passenger’s inner coat pocket at the main security checkpoint around 5 a.m. Thursday.
The man had a valid concealed carry permit, police say, and accidentally left the firearm in his coat.
The FBI was notified and the man was allowed to fly.
County police say no charges are expected, but the firearm is now in their possession.
The TSA says even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. Travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.
