By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police released footage of 25-year-old Thomas Hughes the night he disappeared nearly two weeks ago.
The video posted to Facebook Thursday is from a gas station. Detectives are asking anyone who saw Hughes at or near the undisclosed location on the evening of Jan. 23 into the early morning hours of Jan. 24 is asked to call 412-323-7141.
Hughes, from Beechview, was last seen around 11 p.m on Jan. 23, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots and black Carhart jacket. Hughes is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 260 pounds. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say Hughes’ silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan was found last weekend on the South Side near the Riverfront Trail.
Family and friends offered a $5,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts.