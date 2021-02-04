By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly hiring Mike Sullivan as their quarterbacks coach.
That’s according to sources for Mike Garafolo.
The #Steelers are hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their QBs coach, sources say. It’s a role he had with the #Giants and #Broncos. So Eli Manning’s former QB coach will now work with fellow ‘04 draftee Ben Roethlisberger (assuming Ben returns, of course).
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2021
Sullivan was a QBs coach with the New York Giants and most recently the Denver Broncos.
It comes after the Steelers promoted Matt Canada to offensive coordinator. Canada was hired before last season to be the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach.
The Steelers have been shaking up their coaching staff after a disappointing post-season.