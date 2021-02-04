CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly hiring Mike Sullivan as their quarterbacks coach.

That’s according to sources for Mike Garafolo.

Sullivan was a QBs coach with the New York Giants and most recently the Denver Broncos.

It comes after the Steelers promoted Matt Canada to offensive coordinator. Canada was hired before last season to be the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach.

The Steelers have been shaking up their coaching staff after a disappointing post-season.