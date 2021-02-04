PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mikey Hood is showing us how to make her Walking Taco and Baked Potato snack bags ahead of Sunday’s big game.
Mikey’s Walking Tacos Snack Bag
For the pickled jalapenos:
- 2 jalapenos – thinly sliced
- 3 tbsp – lime juice
- Kosher salt and pepper
Ground beef taco filling:
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 large onion finely chopped
- Taco seasoning
- ½ can tomato sauce
For serving:
- 10 snack sized bags of nacho cheese Doritos
- Shredded Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomato, diced avocado, for serving
Directions:
In small bowl toss jalapenos with lime juice, ¼ tsp salt pepper- let stand while you make ground beef
In large skillet heat oil, add salt and pepper, onions add in ground beef breaking up until brown, add taco seasoning tomato sauce, water cook until thickened
Each serving top an open bag of Doritos – use ¼ cup ground beef, jalapenos, shredded jack cheese, diced tomatoes and diced avocado.
Mikey’s Loaded Baked Potato Snack Bag
Ingredients:
- 10 snack size bags potato chips
- ½ lb bacon cooked crumbled
- ¾ sour cream
- 5 scallions sliced
- 4 oz cheddar, shredded
Directions:
For each serving, open bag of potato chips top with 1tsp of each, bacon, sour cream, scallions, cheddar cheese.