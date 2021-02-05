By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – Jefferson Hospital held a specialized COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.
The event was for minority patients age 75 and older that live near the hospital and met other requirements.
Studies have shown the hospitalization rate among minorities is nearly five times the rate of white people.
“This creates an opportunity for them to get their vaccine, to get restored to a place of health where they don’t get inflicted by COVID,” said Dr. Joy Peters, AHN’s Chief Nursing Officer.
“I’m glad to have it and I think everyone should get it if they have the opportunity,” said Dewayne Tucker, one of the people vaccinated.
All appointments had been previously scheduled through AHN and they vaccinated between 250-300 patients.