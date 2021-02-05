By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Once a year, football fans get to enjoy the biggest game of the year, and bars and restaurants host one of their busiest nights.

Bars and restaurants on the South Side are typically packed on Super Bowl Sunday. It will be quieter on East Carson Street, and restaurants could make less money compared to previous years.

A night full of beers and cheers. That’s a typical Super Bowl Sunday for businesses like Primanti Bros.

“It’s a busy day,” said Ryan Wilkinson, the director of marketing for Primanti Bros. “People are excited to come in and grab food or grab a drink and watch the game. This year will obviously be a little different.”

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off Sunday night, Jaden Zimmer says Local Bar + Kitchen will not make as much money as the year before.

“I think it will be less because of the seating arrangement we have with the capacity and what we can and cannot do. But whether we make, what comes in and whatnot, it’s just to create a safe and happy environment,” the restaurant’s owner said.

Primanti Bros is usually close to capacity for the Super Bowl. With the protocols in place, the business still wants people to come in to eat and drink safely or enjoy takeout.

“We’ve got a great takeout deal this year, which we’ve never really done before. So we’ve got a pizza and sandwich and wing package that is designed to take home,” Wilkinson said.

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers are not playing, all businesses hope the night is a touchdown for customers.

“We are doing everything we can do to follow the CDC guidelines, what the state’s saying, what the county’s saying. It’s what we can do to keep our employees safe and our customers. Keep doing what we do, which is make sandwiches and have a good time,” Wilkinson said.

Super Bowl LV is available live on CBS, streaming via CBS All Access, and streaming free on CBSSports.com, and on the CBS Sports app on your phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.