PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors discovered a connection between COVID and blood clots in adults. Now more cases are being discovered in children.

“He started to cough and I’m like ‘geez, Shane I’m going to give you some Nyquil so you can get a good night sleep,” said Brenda Ward, whose son was admitted to Children’s Hospital for COVID-19.

Ward told KDKA her 14-year-old son Shane never had a fever, but doctors sent her family to Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve for their first diagnosis.

“So that’s when they came back and said he has blood clots in his lungs,” Ward said.

It wasn’t until after that her teenage son tested positive for COVID-19. It’s a connection that doctors at Children’s are seeing in more patients.

“What you are seeing in COVID in kids is those small clots that happen in the lungs but not elsewhere,” said Dr. Frederico Xavier, Director of Clinical Hematology Research at UPMC Children’s.

Blood clots can be life-threatening, but Dr. Xavier told KDKA what he’s seeing in patients is less severe than adults and treated with injectable blood thinners.

“It definitely changed our lives a lot. I’ve never given anyone a shot, so it was good. We do them at 6:30 in the morning and 6:30 at night,” Ward said.

This is the new normal for Ward’s family, complete with frequent doctor visits to help ease her worries.

“He just wants to sleep after the shot. He still sleeps a lot and I know for people that had COVID, that’s a big thing, is sleeping,” Ward said. “Are there long-term effects? Is there something we should be watching out for? I don’t know.”

Dr. Xavier said unless there are underlying issues, Ward should not worry.

“In terms of clotting and recovery, the kids, they heal better because they don’t get as sick to start with it and that’s why they do better,” Xavier said.

Shane’s doctor said he’s making progress so he should be off the blood thinners in three months instead of six. Ward said her message to other parents is don’t wait to get to the doctor if you think something may be wrong.