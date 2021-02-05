By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – More chances to get a COVID-19 vaccination will soon be available in the South Hills.
Beginning on February 22, the Peters Township Rec Center in Peterswood Park will host an on-going COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Washington Health System will use the center six days a week to vaccinate those that are under the current criteria to get a shot.
They hope to give around 300 short per day with plans to increase that number with time.
To register and learn more, head to the Peters Township website at this link.