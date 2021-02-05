By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s official, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has filed to run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.
Fetterman officially filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.
While he has not made a formal announcement, the filing shows that he intends to run for the seat that Senator Pat Toomey will vacate.
Fetterman raised $1 million in two weeks after announcing he was exploring a Senate run last month.