Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Mellow

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mellow was born in our care at Animal Friends after his mother arrived and turned out to be pregnant! Mellow is as laid back as his name implies, a real sweetheart who enjoys the companionship of other rabbits and humans. He is also inquisitive, playful and will surely bring a much-needed smile to your face with his antics.

To find out more about how to adopt Mellow, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lilly & Hercules

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lilly is a beautiful, affectionate, friendly Manx mix. She came to us with her babies and was a good mother.

Lilly likes to play with other cats. She likes balls with bells in them and catnip toys.

Lilly has not been around dogs much. Very young children make her nervous. But she is house trained.

To find out more about how to adopt Lilly, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hercules is a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees/Husky mix who loves people and is good with other dogs. He is very puppyish and doesn’t realize he is 70 pounds! (In fact, he might accidentally knock over small children.)

Hercules was cat tested and not aggressive, but wanted to chase them. He is very active and a strong walker.

Hercules would be a great dog for an active person who would provide training.

To find out more about how to adopt Hercules, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

