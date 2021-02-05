CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Only 6 percent of scouts earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.
Filed Under:Eagle Scout, Eagle Scouts, Local TV, Morgantown, Scouts BSA, West Virginia

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – A teen from Morgantown made history when she became West Virginia’s first female Eagle Scout.

The Mountaineer Area Council says 17-year-old Frannie Kitzmiller passed her board of review on Feb. 4. She now joins her brother in the ranks.

(Photo: Mountaineer Area Council)

Girls were first allowed to join Scouts BSA in 2019. Only 6 percent of scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Frannie’s community service project was working with Chestnut Ridge Park and Campground, enhancing an old schoolhouse building turned nature center by replacing and expanding a deck and seating and creating an outdoor classroom with socially-distanced seating and a chalkboard.

The Inaugural Class of Female Eagles will be officially dated as Feb. 8.

Also in that inaugural class will be two sisters from Westmoreland County.