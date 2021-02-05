PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – This Sunday, Super Bowl XV will put a few players with local ties in the spotlight, including Stephen Wisniewski and Justin Watson.

However, that’s not all. Also taking the field with a chance to win is former Central Valley and University of Pittsburgh star Jordan Whitehead.

Whitehead, a native of Beaver County, will have his parents, Greg and Antonia, in attendance on Sunday when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh spoke with Whitehead’s parents ahead of Sunday’s game.

“We’re so excited,” Greg said. “We never thought he’d be here.”

As for how the Whitehead’s plan to attack Super Bowl Sunday?

“I’m nervous all day long,” Antonia said. “For me, it’s leave me alone and let me have my peace and quiet. It’s game time for me.”

Additionally, Wisniewski will make his second consecutive Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs, after spending the 2020 season with the Steelers. Wisniewski is a graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School as well as Penn State University.

Whitehead’s teammate and Bridgeville native Justin Watson will have a chance to win his first Lombardi trophy at age 24.

