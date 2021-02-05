By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,688 more cases of Coronavirus and 138 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 861,674 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 3,138 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 653 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 22,239 deaths.

There are 3,678,224 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 63,968 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,396 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 76,364. Out of total deaths, 11,600 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,593 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

