Washington County Representative Tim O'Neal says he sees West Virginia's success using the National Guard to distribute the vaccine and wants the state to do the same.
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The House voted unanimously Friday for a bill that would deploy the Pennsylvania National Guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The bill is sponsored by Washington County Representative Tim O’Neal. He tells KDKA he sees the success of the vaccine distribution in West Virginia with the National Guard — so why can’t Pennsylvania do the same?

If the bill passes the Senate and is signed by the governor, he believes the deployment would be down the line when more vaccine is available.

“When we are in a situation where we are telling people — anyone who wants the vaccine — to come and get it, that’s where the National Guard can really do the heavy lifting when we talk mass distribution. That’s why it’s important to get this rolling because there is some time to plan for those situations,” he said.

The Senate will get the bill at the end of the month when lawmakers return to session. O’Neal is hopeful it could pass by March 1.