By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 334 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 209 are confirmed from 1,305 PCR tests. There are 125 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 8 months to 97 years with a median age of 43.

There have been 70,812 total cases and 4,585 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. There have been 845 total patients admitted to the ICU and 317 who have needed to go on a ventilator.

The newest reported death was recorded on Jan. 31. The patient was in their 80s.

This brings the county-wide death toll to 1,497.

