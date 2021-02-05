By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has answered the question of the week: who do you think will win the Super Bowl?
NHL reporters say Mike Sullivan picked Tom Brady to carry the Bucs to victory on Sunday.
— Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) February 5, 2021
We have Mike Sullivan's Super Bowl pick. The #Pens coach and Boston native says it would be hard to "bet against Tom Brady."
— Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) February 5, 2021
Sullivan is a Massachusetts native.
