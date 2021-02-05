CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Super Bowl

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has answered the question of the week: who do you think will win the Super Bowl?

NHL reporters say Mike Sullivan picked Tom Brady to carry the Bucs to victory on Sunday.

Sullivan is a Massachusetts native.

Super Bowl LV is available live on CBS, streaming via CBS All Access, and streaming free on CBSSports.com, and on the CBS Sports app on your phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.