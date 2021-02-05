PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Like so many family-owned businesses, Nesbit’s Lanes in Plum is open to the public with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it too has struggled. The popular gathering spot was opened back in 1946 by the father of the current owner and his two uncles.

When the community learned about the business’ financial challenges, they rallied around owner Rich Nesbit and created a GoFundMe campaign. KDKA’s Kym Gable went to Nesbit’s Lanes and learned that everyone described Nesbit as a gracious and humble man.

In fact, he preferred to stay behind the scenes during our coverage. KDKA’s Kym Gable talked to the manager, Anthony Tierno.

“This was set up as a complete shock to myself and Rich. He would never come out and ask for anything from anybody. He is more of the giving type,” said Tierno.

Nesbit’s generosity and love for the community has supported frontline health care workers and first responders with meals. He has also provided kids with a safe place to learn and play, even giving them gifts and planning events during the holidays.

Long-time friend Doug Allen said the fundraiser took off immediately.

“Just all the memories they had with their kids, their family, their parents — it really brought out just this whole entire history of all the great memories created,” he said.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who grew up in Plum, donated over $30,000 to the cause and gave Nesbit’s a shoutout on his podcast.

“I donated to Nesbit’s Lanes because Nesbit’s Lanes has donated to my life,” said McAfee.

His donation brought the total to more than $100,000 in less than two days. The organizer ended the campaign after four days.

“It’s really legendary,” said Allen. “People are going to remember this years from now.”