(CBS) – Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer as an enigmatic former CIA operative who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. As McCall acclimates to civilian life, she is compelled to use her considerable resources to help Jewel (Lorna Courtney), a teenager accused of murder and on the run from the criminals who framed her for the crime.

The re-imagined classic series The Equalizer is set to broadcast immediately following CBS Sports’ broadcast of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7th at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM, PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The Equalizer will then move to its regular Sunday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on February 14th.