Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Coronavirus, Beaver

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER (KDKA) – Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center is being investigated by a federal grand jury.

According to a report in the Trib, after at least 76 residents have died from COVID-19 and a grand jury is now focusing on the center and its management.

    • Last September, FBI agents had been at the center collecting evidence.

    The owners, Comprehensive Healthcare Management, are also facing a federal lawsuit that claims they were “reckless in how they responded to the virus.”