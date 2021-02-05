By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA agents confiscated a loaded .380 caliber handgun at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.
According to TSA, a Beaver County man had the gun inside his jacket pocket which he placed into a bin to be scanned by the X-Ray machine.
When the agent noticed the handgun, it was found to have seven bullets including one in the chamber.
Allegheny County Police were alerted to the gun, the man was questioned and is now facing stiff federal civil penalties for bringing a loaded gun to an airport.
This is the second gun TSA agents have found at Pittsburgh International Airport so far this year.
For instructions on how to lawfully travel with a firearm, visit the TSA website.