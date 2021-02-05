PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a busy day of vaccinations in the South Hills. Staff at Chartiers Valley School District got the COVID-19 vaccine. So did dozens of people at some senior residences in Bridgeville.

Seventh grade math teacher Dina Roberts is thrilled.

“When I woke up this morning, I was very excited. I felt like Anna from “Frozen,” except for coronation day, it was vaccination day,” Roberts said.

Roberts says staying safe not only for herself, but also for her family. They have been her biggest concern, since she works around a lot of people.

We had to social distance ourselves from a lot of people,” said Roberts.

Thomas Mieczkowski, a paraprofessional at the high school, said he feels lucky he got the Moderna shot since the vaccine is still in short supply.

“This is the one time where I don’t mind my age. I’m 65, and I’ll be 66 next month, and I’m glad I’m that old,” said Mieczkowski.

A total of 120 staff members in the district received the shot Friday. Those who fall under the state’s 1A designation; people who are 65 and older and those with pre-existing conditions. School nurse Michelle Opferman said she worked hard for this.

“I talked with the superintendent and asked if it was okay to reach out to local pharmacies to see who would be interested in providing our 1A employees vaccination,” Opferman said.

At Goodwill Manor and Goodwill Villa, also in Bridgeville, seniors like Kathie Cunningham rolled up their sleeves to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“My age and this COVID scares me. I don’t want to give it to anyone else, so I just want to be safe,” said Cunningham.

Doctors said between 60-80 people were vaccinated.

“The most vulnerable members of the community, which are generally seniors who are over 75, just don’t have good access and our responsibility as a hospital in this community is to serve those people,” St. Clair Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Yeasted said.

Serving is what Dr. Yeasted said he plans to continue doing until this pandemic is over.