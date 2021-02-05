By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a multi-agency search on the South Side Friday morning, 25-year-old Thomas Hughes of Beechview is still missing.

Pittsburgh Police say they’re still searching for Hughes, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Patrol officers, bicycle units, River Rescue and the Special Victims Unit were all on scene at the Southside River Front Park. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office was also there and deployed drones.

Police say they didn’t find Hughes.

It comes after police released footage of him at a gas station the night he disappeared. Detectives are asking anyone who saw him at or near the undisclosed location to call police.

Hughes was last seen around 11 p.m on Jan. 23, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots and black Carhart jacket. He’s described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 260 pounds. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Hughes’ silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan was found last weekend on the South Side near the Riverfront Trail.

Family and friends offered a $5,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts.

Following Friday’s search, police are once again asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7141.