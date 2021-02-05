By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Getting ready for a Super Bowl feast here in Pittsburgh?
Chances are you’ll be getting pizza and it turns out that Pittsburghers don’t just like pizza – we love it.
A recent survey by LawnStarter ranked Pittsburgh as the third best city for pizza lovers.
The survey looked into factors such as the average cost of pizza, how many pizzerias there are per resident, and how many people search for pizza delivery.
New York took home the top spot followed by Chicago.