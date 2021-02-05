HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Mount Pleasant man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly tried to choke his mother.

Hempfield Township resident Susan Henderson describes her next-door neighbors along Candleberry Lane as, “They’re quiet. They don’t come out of the house. She comes and goes to work.”

State police say it was in a trailer on Candleberry Lane where Donn Overly tried to choke his mom. According to investigators, around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, the 25-year-old Overly and his girlfriend entered his mother’s home. Overly began screaming at his mom that, “She ruined his life.” He then allegedly began assaulting and pushing the terrified woman until they got to a backroom, where Overly began to strangle his mom, police said.

Now according to police, that’s when Overly’s mother began to lose consciousness and that’s when, according to police accounts, Overly’s girlfriend grabbed him and pulled him off. And it’s at that time, according to police, Overly turned his attention and aggression toward his girlfriend.

Investigators say the enranged man began pushing his girlfriend and screaming.

“I’ll kill both of you if the police are called and they’ll find two bodies,” he allegedly said, according to police.

Law enforcement arrested Overly. He is held on a $15,000 bond and charged with terroristic threats, strangulation and assault.

Both victims are said to be OK.