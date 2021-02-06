By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers player Alan Faneca and Steelers scout Bill Nunn have been selected to the NFL Hall of Fame.
Alan Faneca. Overdue.
Bill Nunn. Long, long overdue.
Congrats to both. Very deserving Hall of Famers.
— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 7, 2021
Faneca has been nominated for the Hall of Fame six times.
He was drafted by the Steelers in 1998 and won one Super Bowl title in his 10 years with the Steelers.
In 2011, Faneca announced his retirement from the NFL.
Nunn passed away in 2014 and thus received the honor posthumously. He is credited with helping pave the way for recruiting from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
