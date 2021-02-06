By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 271 new Coronavirus cases and 30 additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 247 are confirmed from 1,172 PCR tests. There are 24 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from December 18 to February 5. Fifteen positive tests are more than one week old.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 98 years with a median age of 40 years.

Of the 30 newly reported deaths, the dates of death ranged from December 4 to February 2. Two of the deaths occurred in December and 23 deaths occurred in January. Two of the newly reported deaths occurred among people in their 50’s. Three were in their 60’s. Eight were in their 70’s. Ten people were in their 80’s. Six were in their 90’s, and one person was over 100 years old. Twelve of the 30 newly reported deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 71,083 total cases and 4,589 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

This brings the county-wide death toll to 1,527.

