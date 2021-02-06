By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The New Castle Police Department is searching for an unidentified suspect after he allegedly stole narcotics from a CVS Pharmacy.

According to police, they responded to a report of a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy located in the 700 block of East Washington Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say that the man entered the pharmacy, armed, and demanded that the pharmacy workers give him narcotics. After receiving the narcotics, he reportedly fled on foot toward Cunningham Avenue.

Police say the suspect was described as a thin, white man who is around 5’5 tall. Police also mentioned that he may have an injury to his left eye because he was wearing gauze over that eye, although they conceded the possibility this may have been part of a strategy to conceal his identity.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect contact them at 724-656-3588.