By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Matheson has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday night’s Penguins game against the New York Islanders.
The Penguins announced the news Saturday morning.
Matheson was placed on injured reserve on January 17, following the team’s second game of the season.
At the time, head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson would be out of the lineup on a ‘longer term’ basis.
It’s unclear if Matheson will be in the lineup tonight when the team faces the Islanders.
Drew O’Connor was recalled from the taxi squad as well.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.