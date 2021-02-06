By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils are going to have their third game within a week postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The Penguins announced the postponement Saturday morning along with announcing that a batch of games are being rescheduled as a result of the postponements.
SCHEDULE CHANGES:
With a series of recent postponements due to COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced updates to the league’s regular season schedule.
More than 20 NHL games are affected by these changes, including eight Penguins games.
Last week, two games that were scheduled for February 2 and February 4 were both postponed as the Devils had a number of players on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.
Tuesday’s postponed game is now scheduled for Thursday, March 18.
Other games being rescheduled include:
- Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 19, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET.
- New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
- NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET.
- Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 21, is now scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
- Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 19, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET.
- New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET.