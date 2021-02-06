CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Tuesday's game between the two teams will not be played.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils are going to have their third game within a week postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Penguins announced the postponement Saturday morning along with announcing that a batch of games are being rescheduled as a result of the postponements.

Last week, two games that were scheduled for February 2 and February 4 were both postponed as the Devils had a number of players on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Tuesday’s postponed game is now scheduled for Thursday, March 18.

Other games being rescheduled include:

  • Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 19, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET.
  • New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
  • NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET.
  • Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 21, is now scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
  • Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 19, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET.
  • New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET.