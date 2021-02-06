PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow showers have wrapped up and temperatures are in the 20’s but it’s feeling in the single digits and teens for many.

High temperatures today will be right around 30 degrees and we quickly clear out as high pressure moves in leaving our afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Our next fast moving and fairly weak cold front arrives early Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. bringing another 1-2″ of snow for a good portion of the area.

Areas along the ridges could pick up 2-4″.

Snow looks to wrap up by the afternoon for many, but will linger for areas along the ridges.

The next shot of cold air arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning following that cold front where lows will be in the single digits.

If you think that’s cold, just wait until next weekend when the arctic blast of cold air that we’ve been talking about finally arrives.

Get ready and bundle up!

