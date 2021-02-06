PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Baseball parks across the country are being used to host vaccine clinics this weekend, including Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City.

Pittsburgh’s stadiums are also set to play a major role in getting people vaccinated. In fact, PNC Park is playing host to a clinic today.

Even with PNC Park being a stadium that seats more than 38,000 people, this is no walk-in clinic.

The scheduled clinic is already full and only for Allegheny Health Network high-risk patients who are age 75 and up.

What’s being seen around the sports world in general is professional teams stepping up to offer their facilities as mass vaccination sites.

We’ve seen it in Major League Baseball already at Yankee Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.

Just yesterday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to President Joe Biden to offer up all of the NFL’s stadiums.

This includes Heinz Field here in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers have already offered up their home turf.

These stadiums hold thousands of people and many of them have already been used as testing sites, making this just another step forward.

It should be stressed that today’s vaccine clinic is NOT open to the general public, but only for pre-registered patients.

But it does go to show how it takes everyone being involved and having all hands on deck to get on the other side of the pandemic.