By: KDKA-TV’s Bryant Reed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 2,500 people now have their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine from an Allegheny Health Network clinic at PNC Park. Doctors believe this is the largest one-day vaccination clinic in Pittsburgh since the 1950s.

The clinic had a specific audience: AHN patients who are at a high risk and 75 years and older.

“I have a lot of little grandchildren and I don’t want them to get anything from me,” said Evelyn Milicky, who received her first vaccination shot. “I don’t want to cause a problem.”

Evelyn is lucky to see her grandchildren since the pandemic has started but she still worries.

The same can’t be said for Ruth Mulkerrins, who has barely seen hers, despite living only minutes apart.

“I just called them on the phone every so often and we talk,” Mulkerrins said. “And I pull in the driveway and I’ll give them whatever I bought for them.”

That’s why today’s shot was so important. From a health standpoint, doctors say they’re tired of waiting around to hand out the vaccine. And from a logistical perspective, today’s clinic was vital to planning bigger events in the future.

“Enough is enough. Let’s prove to everybody the scale and scope we can respond at,” David Holmberg, CEO Highmark Health. “We could do it for weeks on end if need be.”

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates also stepping up to the plate, joining other MLB and professional teams to become a vaccination site.

“We understand in sports while we enjoy what we do in sports and entertainment, we realize that there is a bigger purpose out there

and there’s a lot more going on in the world than just playing games,” Travis Williams, President of Pittsburgh Pirates.

So, when it comes to getting her second dose and if she’s worried about any side effects, Mulkerrins said she is not worried.

“You have a little shot of Irish whiskey and you’ll be alright,” said Mulkerrins.

Doctors said the vaccination process has been slow because of how much they’ve been limited with doses. But once the vaccine starts becoming more available, they plan to hold vaccinations this size and bigger in the future.