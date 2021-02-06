By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local officers will be setting up checkpoints and doing patrols in the Pittsburgh region during Super Bowl weekend.
With anticipated celebrations planned for this weekend and Sunday in particular, Pittsburgh Police and the South Hills DUI Task Force are setting up sobriety checkpoints and doing DUI patrols to ensure people are staying safe on the roads.
For Pittsburgh Police, the checkpoints will be run from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday.
The South Hills DUI Task Force already started doing DUI patrols on Friday, which will be in effect through Super Bowl Sunday.
The task force is comprised of officers from Baldwin Borough, Brentwood, Homestead, West Homestead, Munhall, Elizabeth Township, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills, South Park, West Mifflin, Whitehall, Swissvale, Clairton, Bethel Park and Allegheny County.