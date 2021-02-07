By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last night, Alan Faneca received an honor many players in the NFL dream about: getting elected to join the Hall of Fame.

Faneca was originally drafted by the Steelers in 1998 and was an offensive lineman for the team for 10 years.

As a surprise, some of Alan Faneca’s Steelers teammates, including Hines Ward, Willie Parker and Ben Roethlisberger, offered their congratulations on his selection to the Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations Alan, man, you finally did it!” Hines Ward said. “You get that gold jacket–took them long enough.”

“You’re the reason why, to this day, people come up to me and they still say ‘Fast Willie Parker.’ I remember when you pretty much brought it to the world that this guy’s fast,” Willie Parker said. “And keep doing your thing man and keep representing and being the guy and role model that you are.”

“So well deserved and so long overdue,” Roethlisberger said of Faneca’s selection to the Hall of Fame. “I knew from the first time I stepped on the field with you how special of a football player that you were and a leader, Hall of Fame from the getgo.”

You can watch the rest of Faneca’s Steelers teammates offering their remarks here.