By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TAMPA BAY, Fl./PITTSBURGH, Pa.(KDKA) — Poet Amanda Gorman caught the national spotlight during the Presidential Inauguration, and, during a poem she recited at Super Bowl LV, she shed some light on the accomplishments of Pittsburgh marine James Martin.
James Martin was selected as an honorary team captain for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Gorman alluded to in her poem.
“James has felt the wounds of warfare, but this warrior still shares his home with at-risk kids. During COVID, he’s even lent a hand livestreaming football for family,” Gorman said.
Martin set up live-streams for Aliquippa High School athletics so that families and friends could watch sporting events amid social distancing restrictions.